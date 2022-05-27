Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.