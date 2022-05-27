Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE):

5/17/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

5/13/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/12/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSSE stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.