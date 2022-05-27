Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $77.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ciena stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 53,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,649. Ciena has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

