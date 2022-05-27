Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post $738.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $705.00 million and the highest is $766.10 million. Cinemark reported sales of $294.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,031,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

