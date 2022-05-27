Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $357.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.20.

Shares of CTAS traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.07. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 137.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cintas by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

