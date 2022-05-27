Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.09 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

