Citigroup Raises MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $43.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.