ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.