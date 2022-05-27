ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,704. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

