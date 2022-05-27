ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 217,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMX. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

