ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.05 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,030. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

