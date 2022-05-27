ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 130,790 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDT by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

IDT stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

