ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 91,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC opened at $17.64 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

