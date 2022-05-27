ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,294 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.54.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

