ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO opened at $20.03 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

