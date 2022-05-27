ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Enerplus worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ERF opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.