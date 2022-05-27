ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

