ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

