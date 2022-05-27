ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Stagwell worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.82. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

