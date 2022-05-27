Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Maxim Group

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.