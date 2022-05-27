Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 166,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,778. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.