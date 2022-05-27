Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 166,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,778. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

