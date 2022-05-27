Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3,961.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

