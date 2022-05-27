Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.97. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

