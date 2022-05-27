Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nucor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nucor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

