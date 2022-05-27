Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,997,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Shares of TWLO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.88.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

