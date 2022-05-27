Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.