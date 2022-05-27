Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PATK stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

