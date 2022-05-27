Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 43.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

