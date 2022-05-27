Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 10,213 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

