Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

OTIS stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

