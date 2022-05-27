Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.06 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

