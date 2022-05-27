Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. The Mining and Pelletizing operation is also gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. However, lower automotive production may affect demand over the short term. The company’s high debt level and cost inflation are other concerns.”

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.54.

CLF opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

