CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,285.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $11,285.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,851,076 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

