Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $141.21.

CLX stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

