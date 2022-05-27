CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CST)
