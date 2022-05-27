Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 843,766 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.67 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

