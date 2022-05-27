Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 198.8% in May

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JVA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,302. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

