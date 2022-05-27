Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $40.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $238,177. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after buying an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 2,808.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 6,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.