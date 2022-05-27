Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Shares of COIN opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

