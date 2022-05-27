Color Platform Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $466,048.53 and $467.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,434.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00608756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00167194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016544 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

