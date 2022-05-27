Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMCO traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

