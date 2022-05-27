Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$18.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.91.

Get Comet Industries alerts:

About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.