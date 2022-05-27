Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$18.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.91.
About Comet Industries (CVE:CMU)
