CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $196,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

