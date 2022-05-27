Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

CMP opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

