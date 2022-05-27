COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:COMSP traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.27%.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

