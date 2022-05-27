Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.98 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

