ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $113.36. 219,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

