Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. 27,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

