Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,357.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.