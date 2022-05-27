ContentBox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $36.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00152582 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

